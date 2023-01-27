Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 44.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 106.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

DY opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

