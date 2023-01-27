Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 133,105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

