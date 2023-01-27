Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

