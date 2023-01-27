EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 905 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

