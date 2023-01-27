Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 206 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Apple stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.