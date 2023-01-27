Emfo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,181.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,875.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 306,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 16,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 3,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $99.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

