Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Employers were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.