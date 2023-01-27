Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 293.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.64 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

