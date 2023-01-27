Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $219.47

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.47, but opened at $207.17. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $207.46, with a volume of 857,930 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

