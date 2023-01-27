EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,029 call options.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

