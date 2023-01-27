Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $156.25 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

