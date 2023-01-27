F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $182.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.28. F5 has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

