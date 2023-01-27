F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Cowen

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $217.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

