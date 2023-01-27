Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,154 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average is $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

