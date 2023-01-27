Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208,845 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $464,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

