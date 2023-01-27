Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $464.61 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,361,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208,845 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $464,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

