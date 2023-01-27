Frank Ramon Diaz Sells 2,385 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Frank Ramon Diaz sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $169,597.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,725.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

PSMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $203,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.