Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.89%.

