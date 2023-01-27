Gary B. Smith Sells 3,541 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,961.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,240.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

