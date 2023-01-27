Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.