Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 58,251 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.89 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

