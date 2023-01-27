Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,752 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

