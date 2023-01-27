Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,494 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,650 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

