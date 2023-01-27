Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $38.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

