Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 3,244 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,509,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $767.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $781.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $20.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.88 by $0.89. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.