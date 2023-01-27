Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 46,267 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

