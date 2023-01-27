Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.35 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

FLR stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.