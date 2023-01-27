Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Maximus by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Maximus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.