Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $87.90 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

