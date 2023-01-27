Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.58 Million in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.