Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.58 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Articles

