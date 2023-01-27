Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.65 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Price Performance

MATX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 28.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $830,845 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

