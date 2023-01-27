Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

MaxLinear Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.