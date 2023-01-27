Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MaxLinear Price Performance
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.
MaxLinear Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
