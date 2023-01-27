Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.32 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

