Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 116,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

