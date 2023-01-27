Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.