Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 419,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,334,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 47,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AAT opened at $27.28 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

