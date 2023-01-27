Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $7,051,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 642,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,252 shares of company stock worth $1,636,982. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

