Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 30,244 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $110.98 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

