Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

