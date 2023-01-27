Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

