Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. CWM LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.