Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $186.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $3.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

