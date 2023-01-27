Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.57 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.72. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.



