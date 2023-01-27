Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.58 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 196,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

