Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,934.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,689 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.