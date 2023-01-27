Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 42,607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,458,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
