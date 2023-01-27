Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 42,607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,458,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.