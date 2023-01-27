Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.