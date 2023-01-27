Hancock Whitney Corp Has $84.21 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

