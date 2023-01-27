Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 400.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.62. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

